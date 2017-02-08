Ontario man threatens family with ham...

Ontario man threatens family with hammer in dispute over garbage, police allege

11 hrs ago

Police say children fled into the freezing rain without shoes or coats after their father allegedly threatened the family with a hammer in a dispute over garbage. Investigators say the accused, who was living temporarily with his ex-wife and children, became angry on Tuesday evening when his adult daughter confronted him about dumping garbage in the garage.

Ontario

