Ontario man sues Cineplex, alleges staff didn't help as he choked on popcorn

An Ontario man who claims he nearly choked to death while eating popcorn in a movie theatre has launched a lawsuit against Cineplex, alleging the cinema chain and its employees failed to help him as he was suffocating. In a statement of claim, 28-year-old Chadrick John Veenhof says the incident happened at a Cineplex theatre in Kitchener, Ont., in June 2009.

