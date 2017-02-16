Ontario man forgot he hid $100,000 in cash inside TV for 30 years
When the employees of an Ontario recycling plant cracked open the wooden frame of a worthless, broken-down television set from the 1980s, they found the real treasure inside. The television had been sent for recycling a year ago and made its way to the scrap heap at Global Electric Electronic Processing in Barrie, Ont., where the crew ripped it apart on Jan. 13. Inside, they found $100,000 in $50 bills.
