Ontario long-term care resident, 79, charged with arson after room set on fire

12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A 79-year-old resident of a Barrie, Ont., long-term care centre has been charged with two arson-related offences after police said his room was set on fire. Barrie police said emergency crews were called to the Woods Park Care Centre after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with reports of a fire.

