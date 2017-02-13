Ontario government to conduct further...

Ontario government to conduct further mercury tests at Grassy Narrows

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

A clear cut section of forest is seen on Grassy Narrows First Nation territory near Dryden, Ont., in this 2006 handout image. The Ontario government says it is conducting an expanded mercury contamination assessment in the hopes of cleaning up a site that has left a northern First Nation plagued with mercury poisoning for more than 50 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 23 min anonymous 147
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 44 min not a rented snow... 30
News Halton Hills Public Library earns Minister's Aw... 4 hr Bigger fish 2 fry 1
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... 7 hr Omar Get Off Me 11
News Seventy per cent failure rate in truck safety b... (Aug '14) 9 hr Best Fleets 2 dri... 4
News Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13) 9 hr GTA builders 54
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... 9 hr Kevin eh 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC