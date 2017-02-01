Ontario couple charged in death of fo...

Ontario couple charged in death of four-month-old baby

21 hrs ago

Police in Timmins, Ont., have charged a mother and father in connection with the death of their four-month-old infant. They say officers went to a local hospital on Dec. 11 for a report of suspicious injuries to a baby.

Ontario

