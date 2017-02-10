Ontario building code updates explained

Ontario building code updates explained

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Thunder Bay's building services division is advising the public, designers and contractors of updates which may impact building construction and building code enforcement. "Our goal is to ensure everyone is aware of the building code updates as we approach the spring building season," said Des Stolz, the city's director of building services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Hills Public Library earns Minister's Aw... 1 hr Bigger fish 2 fry 1
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... 4 hr Omar Get Off Me 11
News Seventy per cent failure rate in truck safety b... (Aug '14) 6 hr Best Fleets 2 dri... 4
News Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13) 6 hr GTA builders 54
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... 6 hr Kevin eh 1
News Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14) 6 hr Kevin 20
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 8 hr Snowbird stay home 25
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,132 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC