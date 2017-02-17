Ontario boy accused of forcing girl i...

Ontario boy accused of forcing girl into the sex trade

17 hrs ago

A Peterborough, Ont., teen has been accused of forcing a girl into the sex trade after police carried out a human trafficking investigation. Peterborough police say they were told in September 2016 by Durham regional police that a potential victim of human trafficking was believed to be in the Peterborough area.

Ontario

