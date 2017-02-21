Ontario animator Alan Barillaro wins Oscar for 'Piper'
The six-minute film, produced by Pixar, depicts a baby bird and her mother trying to dodge waves while searching for food on the beach. The film had a coveted spot in theatres, screening before Pixar's feature-length smash "Finding Dory," which was 2016's top-grossing film.
