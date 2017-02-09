One dead, five in hospital after fire at Toronto Community Housing building
Toronto's fire chief says one person has died and five others have been taken to hospital after a fire at a downtown community housing building. Matthew Pegg told a news conference late Thursday that the fire broke out in a unit on the fourth floor of the building on George Street, near Dundas Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy Scouts face renewed push to let girls join ...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|3 hr
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|4 hr
|VeganTiger
|2
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|5 hr
|more of the same
|1
|Brace yourself Toronto: Snow could make for a m...
|5 hr
|messy
|1
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|5 hr
|Chef
|9
|Updated: Fire inside industrial size roasting o...
|5 hr
|Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC