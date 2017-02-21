No working smoke alarms in Ontario home with fatal fire: OFM
Investigators were on site of a house fire in Brampton, Ont., on February 14, 2017. Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms in a Brampton, Ont., home where a fire killed three members of the same family last week.
