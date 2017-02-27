New Calgary bishop says his views won...

New Calgary bishop says his views won't be that different from predecessor

12 hrs ago

Calgary's new bishop says he may choose softer language but his views on issues such as gay-straight alliances in schools might not be that different from his controversial predecessor. William McGrattan, 60, of London, Ont., was installed Monday as the replacement for Bishop Fred Henry, who resigned earlier this year for health reasons.

