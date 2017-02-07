Mother of Canadian killed fighting IS...

Mother of Canadian killed fighting ISIL questions delay in returning son's body

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The mother of a Canadian man killed fighting Islamic State militants in northern Syria is questioning why her son's body still hasn't been recovered when the remains of a British fighter who died on the same day were on the way to the United Kingdom. Nazzareno Tassone, 24, was killed on Dec. 21 in the city of Raqqa, while fighting alongside the Kurdish People's Defense Units, a U.S.-backed group also known as the YPG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday 1 hr it came late eh 4
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 10 hr Meanwhile 10
News Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp... 11 hr what about 2day eh 1
News Curtain raised on Georgetown District High Scho... 12 hr USA eh 5
News Battle over Trump's immigration ban continues 12 hr Dr Strangelove 1
News Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills 12 hr Russ 1
News Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co... Mon standing-up 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC