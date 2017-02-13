Mother charged after allegedly trying...

Mother charged after allegedly trying to drown 3-year-old son in Lake Ontario

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

A mother is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police say she allegedly tried to drown her three-year-old son near a beach east of Toronto. Durham Regional Police say a person noticed a woman acting strangely with a young child around 4 p.m. last Thursday in Ajax, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 13 min swanlake 38
News Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to... 9 hr 2 much spare time 1
News Halton Hills Public Library earns Minister's Aw... 9 hr Casket time 2
News Person dead after vehicle slams into parked fro... 9 hr Casket 1
News The Way We Were: Ice jam in the Glen (Feb '15) 10 hr After the Last River 9
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 12 hr anonymous 147
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... 19 hr Omar Get Off Me 11
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC