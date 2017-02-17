Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; migrant rights' groups call it symbolic
There are 6 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 19 hrs ago, titled Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; migrant rights' groups call it symbolic. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
Montreal city council passed a motion Monday making it the latest Canadian jurisdiction to declare itself a "sanctuary city" for non-status immigrants. The designation means undocumented refugees will have full access to local services regardless of their situation, with the city following in the footsteps of Toronto, Hamilton and London, Ont.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,667
Location hidden
|
#1 15 hrs ago
you will be sorry.
we have a few million we would love to dump there from the USA,you will be overrun so fast your ideas will change over night as you start building a border wall in the morning.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,343
|
#2 14 hrs ago
Wait till they have 10 million illegal aliens in country.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,667
Location hidden
|
#3 14 hrs ago
it will be kind of funny when that happens.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
I wonder what Montreal is trying to prove. Maybe we could help them out and send them a couple million Mexican HS dropouts and ISIS transplants. Viva Trump, America first. Best since Eisenhower.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Build a wall there too
|
New Westminster, Canada
|
#6 7 min ago
Been so long (decades ago that got steadily worse since World War II) since Canadians have actually had a job (in contrast to the United States who only started loosing export producing jobs this millennium) to support themselves while Canadian governments bought Canadian votes by selling off the Canadian environment to any oligarch class, particularily Asian, that Canadians can't tell the difference between themselves (hypocritical syncophants parasitizing the Canadian environment and blathering about saving the Canadian environment one bicycle at a time) and a dangerous culture from Asia that has been at bloody war with itself centuries. Caveat emptor: If you join that dangerous culture you immediately have a target upon your back for the other half of that warring culture to shoot at you, hence in a death cult.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Firefighters battle heavy flames at home on Bla...
|1 hr
|im7andiliketrains
|1
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|7 hr
|about-voluntary-t...
|14
|What's on this week (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Drug-cases-collapse
|90
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|7 hr
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|7 hr
|Drink
|1
|Head for the Hills beer festival voted tops in ...
|7 hr
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|7 hr
|Homer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC