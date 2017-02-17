Montreal adopts sanctuary city design...

Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; migrant rights' groups call it symbolic

There are 6 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 19 hrs ago, titled Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; migrant rights' groups call it symbolic. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Montreal city council passed a motion Monday making it the latest Canadian jurisdiction to declare itself a "sanctuary city" for non-status immigrants. The designation means undocumented refugees will have full access to local services regardless of their situation, with the city following in the footsteps of Toronto, Hamilton and London, Ont.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

#1 15 hrs ago
you will be sorry.

we have a few million we would love to dump there from the USA,you will be overrun so fast your ideas will change over night as you start building a border wall in the morning.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

Las Vegas, NV

#2 14 hrs ago
Wait till they have 10 million illegal aliens in country.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

#3 14 hrs ago
spytheweb wrote:
Wait till they have 10 million illegal aliens in country.
it will be kind of funny when that happens.

spud

Bangor, PA

#4 6 hrs ago
I wonder what Montreal is trying to prove. Maybe we could help them out and send them a couple million Mexican HS dropouts and ISIS transplants. Viva Trump, America first. Best since Eisenhower.

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#5 5 hrs ago
Build a wall there too

Stop Statism

New Westminster, Canada

#6 7 min ago
Been so long (decades ago that got steadily worse since World War II) since Canadians have actually had a job (in contrast to the United States who only started loosing export producing jobs this millennium) to support themselves while Canadian governments bought Canadian votes by selling off the Canadian environment to any oligarch class, particularily Asian, that Canadians can't tell the difference between themselves (hypocritical syncophants parasitizing the Canadian environment and blathering about saving the Canadian environment one bicycle at a time) and a dangerous culture from Asia that has been at bloody war with itself centuries. Caveat emptor: If you join that dangerous culture you immediately have a target upon your back for the other half of that warring culture to shoot at you, hence in a death cult.
