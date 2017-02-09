Mom so far out of luck after Montreal...

Mom so far out of luck after Montreal cops shoot car, refuse to pay for repairs

A woman whose parked car was damaged in the crossfire of a police shootout in Montreal is hoping the city will reconsider its refusal to cover the cost of repairs. In an interview Thursday, Shannon Ojero, of Brantford, Ont., said the city has so far refused to pay because she filed her claim too late, and then an official told her police were not responsible for disabling the vehicle because they were only defending themselves.

Ontario

