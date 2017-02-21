Mississauga, Ont., man charged in his...

Mississauga, Ont., man charged in historical sex assault investigation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Courier

He is charged with three counts of sexual assault, sexual intercourse with a female under 14, indecent assault on a female, indecent assault on a male and two counts of buggery. Note to readers: This is a corrected story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... 6 hr need 2 flush some 1
News Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ... 6 hr need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ... 6 hr what a mess 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... 6 hr what a mess 1
News Cosmetics is topic of CFUW talk, Nov. 2 (Oct '10) 6 hr all they know 6
News Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14) 6 hr more than 210k 16
News Camera Exchange aids arena campaign (May '12) 10 hr Take picts soon gone 5
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC