Mississauga, Ont., man charged in historical sex assault investigation
He is charged with three counts of sexual assault, sexual intercourse with a female under 14, indecent assault on a female, indecent assault on a male and two counts of buggery. Note to readers: This is a corrected story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|6 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|6 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|6 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|6 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Cosmetics is topic of CFUW talk, Nov. 2 (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|all they know
|6
|Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|more than 210k
|16
|Camera Exchange aids arena campaign (May '12)
|10 hr
|Take picts soon gone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC