Mental health evaluation for U.S. man accused of killing Canadian girlfriend
There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled Mental health evaluation for U.S. man accused of killing Canadian girlfriend.
An American man accused of killing his Canadian girlfriend in upstate New York will remain in jail as his lawyer arranges for a mental health evaluation. Police have said David Schmidinger called 911 in December saying he had killed his girlfriend and was waiting for authorities.
Toronto, Canada
#1 9 hrs ago
