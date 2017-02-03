Mental health evaluation for U.S. man...

Mental health evaluation for U.S. man accused of killing Canadian girlfriend

An American man accused of killing his Canadian girlfriend in upstate New York will remain in jail as his lawyer arranges for a mental health evaluation. Police have said David Schmidinger called 911 in December saying he had killed his girlfriend and was waiting for authorities.

#1 9 hrs ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coOaOvIMSrs
