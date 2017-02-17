Manitoba opens Scotties with last shot victory
Wearing Manitoba colours for the first time in competition, Michelle Englot opened the Scotties Tournament Of Hearts with a win. Englot and her rink from the Granite Curling Club defeated Quebec's Eve Belisle 7-6 in draw one on Saturday in St. Catharines, ON.
