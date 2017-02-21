Man sentenced to life in Vaughan cafe...

Man sentenced to life in Vaughan cafe shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

York regional police say a 27-year-old Toronto man has been sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a double shooting in Vaughan, Ont. They say David Odesho was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 15 and sentenced Thursday to life in prison for second-degree murder and eight years for aggravated assault.

