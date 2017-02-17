Man in his 20s stabbed during early-m...

Man in his 20s stabbed during early-morning fight downtown

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: CBC News

A man in his mid-20s suffered serious stab wounds after a fight broke out near Spadina Avenue and College Street early Monday morning, according to Toronto police. Police were called to Huron Street near Cecil Street at about 3:45 a.m. They found the victim with stab wounds to his back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... 3 hr tomin cali 3
News Martin Sheen on relating to a Anne of Green Gab... 14 hr Dare 1
News 14 hr Tory no Good 4 TO 1
News Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14) 14 hr Leaders-argued 22
News Dancers for Cancer raises $4,000 for CAShh (Jun '13) 14 hr does GM live in H... 3
News Volunteers sought to help grow Daffodil Days 14 hr Flowers 1
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 16 hr wtf 3
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC