Man in his 20s stabbed during early-morning fight downtown
A man in his mid-20s suffered serious stab wounds after a fight broke out near Spadina Avenue and College Street early Monday morning, according to Toronto police. Police were called to Huron Street near Cecil Street at about 3:45 a.m. They found the victim with stab wounds to his back.
