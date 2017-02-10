Man found dead in Ajax was shot
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man in his 30s died of a gunshot wound in Ajax early Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DurhamRegion.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|6 hr
|Flash
|10
|Arsonist targeting abandoned buildings in nearb...
|6 hr
|Flash
|1
|Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13)
|23 hr
|Developers in Charge
|53
|OPP reports - Feb. 07, 2017
|23 hr
|Fire
|1
|Wellington County OPP Join Task Force
|23 hr
|Fire
|1
|Updated: Fire inside industrial-sized roasting ...
|23 hr
|Hot
|1
|MPP praised...sort of (Sep '10)
|Fri
|whata joke
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC