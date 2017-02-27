Man convicted of killing wife wins 'r...

Man convicted of killing wife wins 'rare' bail pending murder appeal...

Read more: Northern Life

While releasing someone convicted of such a serious crime is unusual, Ontario's top court said Roger Short deserves his freedom for now. "Judicial interim release pending appeal for a person convicted of murder is rare," Justice James MacPherson wrote in his bail decision.

Ontario

