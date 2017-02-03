Man charged with stealing Tim Hortons...

Man charged with stealing Tim Hortons Roll up the Rim cups

A man has been charged after a number of Tim Hortons Roll up the Rim to Win contest cups were stolen from a Tim Hortons storage facility in Belleville, according to police. Steven Seaborn, a former Tim Hortons employee, turned himself in on Thursday.

