Man charged in criminal harassment investigation after approaching 11 year old girl
A 25 year old Toronto man faces charges after he allegedly initiated conversations of a sexual nature with an 11-year-old girl. Investigators say the man approached the girl on three different occasions between the end of 2016 and start of the new year in the Denbigh Crescent and Keele Street area of North York.
