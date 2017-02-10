Man believed killed in downtown Toron...

Man believed killed in downtown Toronto fire had been in and out of hospital

Yesterday Read more: The Toronto Star

Vern Belanger, 54, had no known family and recently suffered three strokes, while struggling with mental health issues, said tenant representative Conrad Hall. The man believed killed in the fire that ripped through a downtown apartment building had lived there for more than two decades, and had been in and out of hospital in recent months.

