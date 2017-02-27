Man arrested in fatal March 2016 shooting outside Guelph, Ont., motel
Police in Guelph, Ont., say an arrest has been made in a shooting death at a hotel in the city on March 1, 2016. A 35-year-old hotel employee, Aly Sunderani, was shot near the front entrance of a Comfort Inn and later died of his injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|48 min
|soon same here
|5
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|55 min
|more sad goins on
|11
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|2 hr
|Lisa Wraithe - TORY
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|do they know
|4
|One disgusting landlord in Mississauga, Ontario
|3 hr
|goodlife
|1
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|4 hr
|nuther Tues storm
|7
|Halton police services board to review sexual a...
|20 hr
|did u know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC