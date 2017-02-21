Man accused of sexually assaulting yo...

Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl and dragging her to remote area in Flemingdon Park

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect accused of sexually assaulting a young girl and dragging her to a remote area. The incident happened before 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Gateway Blvd. and Don Mills Rd. area, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Living wage for Durham region pegged at $17 an ... 1 hr bare minimum 1
News Halton Hills native's Carbon Manifest exhibitio... 1 hr also in Milton 2
News Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties... 2 hr Jim Carr MY Rep 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 10 hr Commandant Hard Ass 11
News New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14) 13 hr Gib 8
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... Wed tomin cali 13
News Fanfare for Hugh's Room fundraiser upsets unpai... Wed Tommy Ryam 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC