Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl and dragging her to remote area in Flemingdon Park
Toronto police are searching for a male suspect accused of sexually assaulting a young girl and dragging her to a remote area. The incident happened before 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Gateway Blvd. and Don Mills Rd. area, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living wage for Durham region pegged at $17 an ...
|1 hr
|bare minimum
|1
|Halton Hills native's Carbon Manifest exhibitio...
|1 hr
|also in Milton
|2
|Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties...
|2 hr
|Jim Carr MY Rep
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|10 hr
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|Gib
|8
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|13
|Fanfare for Hugh's Room fundraiser upsets unpai...
|Wed
|Tommy Ryam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC