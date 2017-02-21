Man, 45, arrested after teen shot and...

Man, 45, arrested after teen shot and killed in Windsor: police

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Windsor, Ont. Monday and a 45-year-old male suspect who police say was known to the victim has been arrested.

