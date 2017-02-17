Luckily I escaped': Man accused of ro...

Luckily I escaped': Man accused of role in Pakistan mosque attack tells of his return to Canada

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Luckily I escaped': Man accused of role in Pakistan mosque attack tells of his return to Canada. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Rashid Ahmed answered the phone at his suburban home in Mississauga this week, which would not be unusual except for the fact that he is being investigated by Pakistani police over a deadly sectarian clash two months ago. "Luckily I escaped," he said in an interview during which he acknowledged that Pakistani police had named him "as a terrorist" over the Dec. 12 incident at a mosque in Pakistan's Chakwal district.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
just sticks and stones eh

Toronto, Canada

#2 6 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/ca/toronto-on/2017/02/cr...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford Canada CEO says company not wavering from ... 1 hr like Trumpland eh 1
News Documentary Journey to Justice presented at She... 1 hr Trumpland eh 1
News Secrecy at issue in Supreme Court case (Dec '08) 1 hr not Trumpland eh 16
News What's open, what's closed in Toronto for Famil... 3 hr woth the drive eh 1
News Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills open Fa... 3 hr extended parking eh 1
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 5 hr dead Blue Jays pr... 14
News Waste collection changes coming (Oct '08) 5 hr WasteWise eh 8
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,889 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC