London, Ont., looks to crack down on rowdy rooftop parties in city
City staff in London, Ont., are recommending an addition to the city's nuisance bylaw to target the so-called practice of "brewfing" - the act of sitting on a roof and drinking beer, or other alcohol, largely during a party. In a report that will be considered by the city's community and protective services committee today, city staff explain that the bylaw was originally passed in May 2012 to address the issue of nuisance parties.
