Logging charges withdrawn after 8 years: Aboriginal accused get $390K
The Ontario government has been ordered to pay four aboriginal people $390,000 after the prosecution decided at the last minute to withdraw illegal-logging charges the men had faced for eight years. In an unusual decision, Ontario court judge Romuald Kwolek found the prosecution's behaviour justified the costs award to the members of the Batchewana First Nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada to press U.S. on 'ludicrous' marijuana b...
|8 hr
|Gas the mob
|2
|As pot shops close across Ottawa, why one entre...
|8 hr
|Gas the mob
|2
|Fentanyl linked to overdoses by 5 people who at...
|9 hr
|Gas the mob
|1
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Newfoundland
|3
|Metrolinx investigating Ford aide, a Georgetown... (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|TTC
|8
|Charges in tire theft (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|Tire Stewardship
|4
|Awards mocking wasteful spending target Ontario...
|Thu
|Meanwhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC