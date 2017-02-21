Logging charges withdrawn after 8 yea...

Logging charges withdrawn after 8 years: Aboriginal accused get $390K

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The Ontario government has been ordered to pay four aboriginal people $390,000 after the prosecution decided at the last minute to withdraw illegal-logging charges the men had faced for eight years. In an unusual decision, Ontario court judge Romuald Kwolek found the prosecution's behaviour justified the costs award to the members of the Batchewana First Nation.

Ontario

