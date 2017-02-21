'Large quantity of cheese,' meat stic...

'Large quantity of cheese,' meat sticks among items taken from Ontario business: police

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Ontario Provincial Police say the Village Cheese Mill in South West Oxford Township, east of London, Ont., was broken into earlier this week and "a large quantity of cheese" was taken from a walk-in cooler. They say cash, DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps, international books, and pre-stamped envelopes and Marilyn Monroe stamps were also taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada to press U.S. on 'ludicrous' marijuana b... 16 hr Gas the mob 2
News As pot shops close across Ottawa, why one entre... 16 hr Gas the mob 2
News Fentanyl linked to overdoses by 5 people who at... 16 hr Gas the mob 1
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) 22 hr Newfoundland 3
News Metrolinx investigating Ford aide, a Georgetown... (Sep '13) Fri TTC 8
News Charges in tire theft (Jun '10) Fri Tire Stewardship 4
News Awards mocking wasteful spending target Ontario... Thu Meanwhile 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC