'Large quantity of cheese,' meat sticks among items taken from Ontario business: police
Ontario Provincial Police say the Village Cheese Mill in South West Oxford Township, east of London, Ont., was broken into earlier this week and "a large quantity of cheese" was taken from a walk-in cooler. They say cash, DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps, international books, and pre-stamped envelopes and Marilyn Monroe stamps were also taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada to press U.S. on 'ludicrous' marijuana b...
|16 hr
|Gas the mob
|2
|As pot shops close across Ottawa, why one entre...
|16 hr
|Gas the mob
|2
|Fentanyl linked to overdoses by 5 people who at...
|16 hr
|Gas the mob
|1
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|22 hr
|Newfoundland
|3
|Metrolinx investigating Ford aide, a Georgetown... (Sep '13)
|Fri
|TTC
|8
|Charges in tire theft (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Tire Stewardship
|4
|Awards mocking wasteful spending target Ontario...
|Thu
|Meanwhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC