'Large quantity of cheese,' meat sticks among items taken from Ontario business: police

Ontario Provincial Police say the Village Cheese Mill in South West Oxford Township, east of London, Ont., was broken into earlier this week and "a large quantity of cheese" was taken from a walk-in cooler. They say cash, DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps, international books, and pre-stamped envelopes and Marilyn Monroe stamps were also taken.

