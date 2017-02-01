Lake Ontario flooding concerns in Tor...

Lake Ontario flooding concerns in Toronto's Port Lands district

When heavy rains hit Toronto, it's common for flooding to hit the Port Lands district east of downtown, especially along the Don Valley Parkway. And that can carry untreated waste into Lake Ontario.

