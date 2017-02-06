Killers in Canada who claimed they we...

Killers in Canada who claimed they were mentally ill, not criminally...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Vincent Li, now known as Will Baker, stabbed and beheaded a young man sleeping next to him on a Greyhound Bus in Manitoba in 2008. He said he heard the voice of God telling him that Tim McLean was an alien whom he needed to destroy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co... 8 hr standing-up 2
News Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday 8 hr standing-up-for-v... 2
News Today's smart thermostats 8 hr Ryan 2
News United Way's Tea at the Manor offers more than ... (Jul '10) 8 hr Joan 23
News Learning to recognize signs of abuse is goal of... (Sep '10) 8 hr Ryan 5
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 9 hr Cadaverously old ... 8
News a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10) 10 hr Keepin it Real eh 23
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,017 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC