Judge in Essar proceedings asks federal court to throw out...
A judge is asking the Federal Court of Canada to halt disciplinary proceedings related to his involvement in an indigenous land-claim settlement where his family owns a cottage. Ontario Superior Court Justice Frank Newbould wants the court to prohibit the Canadian Judicial Council from taking further steps concerning complaints about his participation in the land dispute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camera Exchange aids arena campaign (May '12)
|58 min
|Take picts soon gone
|5
|Georgetown Raiders in the lanes for Mayor's Cha...
|59 min
|Arena homes come ...
|1
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|1 hr
|yet need 4
|5
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|1 hr
|Mac
|1
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|3 hr
|Stop Statism
|6
|Firefighters battle heavy flames at home on Bla...
|4 hr
|im7andiliketrains
|1
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|10 hr
|about-voluntary-t...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC