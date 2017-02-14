J.H. Putman Public School comes one step closer to closing
Sarah Bickford, right, says she's emotional that her daughter Olivia's school is one step closer to closing despite their lobbying. Parents are devastated that they're losing a battle to save another public school from closing in the west end of Ottawa, despite months of lobbying.
