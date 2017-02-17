Install smoke alarms and practice hom...

Install smoke alarms and practice home fire escape plans says fire chief

In the wake of a fatal fire in Brampton, Ont. on Tuesday, February 14, the North Bay Fire and Emergency Services wants to remind the public to make sure that they have working smoke alarms on every storey of their home and outside all sleeping areas, and have practiced a home fire escape plan with everyone in their home.

