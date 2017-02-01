Inquest to look at Ontario's 911 system
An inquest has been announced that will look at the province's 911 system and the co-ordination of emergency responders. Matthew Robert Humeniuk, 33, and Michael Isaac Kritz, 34, died on June 30, 2013, and Stephanie Joelle Bertrand, 25, died on July 8, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideHalton.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protest planned for Saturday at Toro...
|1 hr
|CONSULATION PRIZE
|2
|Building a better Halton through infrastructure (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|where FCM Clarke
|11
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|his editor did si...
|12
|Two route alternatives in Halton Hills for prop... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Hazel fooled repo...
|5
|Lake Ontario flooding concerns in Toronto's Por...
|4 hr
|Willie
|1
|Ontario's Wiarton Willie 'predicts' early sprin...
|4 hr
|Ed Peavoy
|1
|Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run in Oakville
|20 hr
|sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC