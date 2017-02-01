Inquest to look at Ontario's 911 system

Inquest to look at Ontario's 911 system

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: InsideHalton.com

An inquest has been announced that will look at the province's 911 system and the co-ordination of emergency responders. Matthew Robert Humeniuk, 33, and Michael Isaac Kritz, 34, died on June 30, 2013, and Stephanie Joelle Bertrand, 25, died on July 8, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideHalton.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protest planned for Saturday at Toro... 1 hr CONSULATION PRIZE 2
News Building a better Halton through infrastructure (Sep '15) 3 hr where FCM Clarke 11
News A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14) 3 hr his editor did si... 12
News Two route alternatives in Halton Hills for prop... (Nov '14) 3 hr Hazel fooled repo... 5
News Lake Ontario flooding concerns in Toronto's Por... 4 hr Willie 1
News Ontario's Wiarton Willie 'predicts' early sprin... 4 hr Ed Peavoy 1
News Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run in Oakville 20 hr sad 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC