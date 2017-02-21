'I'm getting burned!' Slaying the beast that was the Badminton and Racquet Club fire

But it took 20 hours of steadfastly blasting the latter to extinguish the roiling conflagration of the former last week at the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto. Bringing the blaze to heel - preventing it from leaping to condos and businesses on the four corners of St. Clair Ave. and Yonge St. - required a collective yeoman effort over three days: 520 firefighters, 167 fire engines, pumpers and three tower trucks with articulating booms, hazardous materials unit, dozens of hoses pumping simultaneously, an excavator and countless air cylinders consumed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.