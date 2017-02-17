Huron County woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty investigation: OSPCA
Ontario's animal welfare watchdog says a woman from Huron County has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after an investigation involving 60 animals on her property. The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it executed a search warrant in March 2016 at a property in Brussels, Ont., about 50 kilometres east of Goderich, Ont.
