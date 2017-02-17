Huron County woman pleads guilty in a...

Huron County woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty investigation: OSPCA

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Ontario's animal welfare watchdog says a woman from Huron County has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after an investigation involving 60 animals on her property. The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it executed a search warrant in March 2016 at a property in Brussels, Ont., about 50 kilometres east of Goderich, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Sheen on relating to a Anne of Green Gab... 1 hr Dare 1
News 1 hr Tory no Good 4 TO 1
News Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14) 1 hr Leaders-argued 22
News Dancers for Cancer raises $4,000 for CAShh (Jun '13) 1 hr does GM live in H... 3
News Volunteers sought to help grow Daffodil Days 1 hr Flowers 1
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 2 hr wtf 3
News Parking ticket sends wrong message (Apr '13) 5 hr POOR SNOW PLOW 5
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC