Head chef serves up inspiration

Head chef serves up inspiration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Summerland Review

Her father has a baker's degree and she remembers selling cookies at her father's work and baking for fun. She grew up in Southern Ontario and worked at an organic farm, which she said sparked her interest in foraging supplies, which she carried with her to the Red Fox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pele Mountain moving into energy generation 1 hr Gerald Duerr 1
News Montreal police shot Ontario tourist's Lexus, b... 10 hr oversight eh 1
News Brantford Power under investigation by Ontario ... 10 hr oversight eh 1
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 10 hr oversight eh 1
News Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14) 10 hr oversight 3
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 10 hr reconciliation eh 1
News Colour and Form Society take over Georgetown's ... 10 hr Art 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC