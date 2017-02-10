Gunmen in - random' shooting of Toron...

Gunmen in - random' shooting of Toronto boy, 15, targeted another teen minutes earlier

Police say the gunmen in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Toronto's west end earlier this week also targeted another teen in the same neighbourhood just minutes prior. Video surveillance from the scene shows the male running down an alley near Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road just before 8 p.m. Monday as the suspects approach with guns drawn.

Ontario

