Growing and shrinking municipalities ...

Growing and shrinking municipalities in eastern Ontario and west Quebec

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: CBC News

The City of Brockville only has a land area of 20 square kilometres. According to the latest census, the city had 21,346 residents in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin... 1 hr more of the same 1
News Brace yourself Toronto: Snow could make for a m... 1 hr messy 1
News Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor... 1 hr Chef 9
News Updated: Fire inside industrial size roasting o... 1 hr Cook 1
News Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday 1 hr More 2day 5
News Bike it to The Market on Saturday (Jun '14) 1 hr Meanwhile 2
News Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n... 8 hr skinny 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,020 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC