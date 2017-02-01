'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide
Jolynn Winter, 12, left, and Chantel Fox, 12, centre, from the community if Wapekeka First Nation in Ontario, died by suicide in January. Chantel is survived by her twin sister, Chanel, pictured far right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run in Oakville
|14 hr
|sad
|1
|UPDATED: Woman receives life-altering injuries ...
|14 hr
|sad
|1
|Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13)
|14 hr
|what about democracy
|51
|Biomass, no-till could play major role in limit...
|15 hr
|maybe
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|15 hr
|what next
|1
|Farmers scrambling for solution to herbicide-re...
|15 hr
|legal xpensive
|1
|Dicamba caution issued following U.S. drift pro...
|15 hr
|USA drought probs eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC