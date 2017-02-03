Frozen body found on shore near Toronto Humber Yacht Club
Toronto police are investigating after a body was found frozen on the east side of the Humber River on Friday. Toronto police are investigating after a frozen body was found on the east side of the Humber River on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prayer Palace pastor Paul Melnichuk facing sex ... (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Maria
|6
|Town of Halton Hills changes council start times
|4 hr
|bet there is a De...
|8
|Man accused of chatting online with undercover ...
|13 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Inquest to look at Ontario's 911 system
|14 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Talks underway to redevelop landmark Bank of To...
|14 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|2
|TVO to end over-the-air broadcast signals for e...
|14 hr
|Super Bowl 2morro...
|1
|Bell Media cuts impact CTV in Northern OntarioT...
|14 hr
|Super Bowl 2morrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC