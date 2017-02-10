From polls to protests: the search for a Trump-like political movement in Canada
When chants of "lock her up" - an echo of anti-Clinton vitriol from the U.S. presidential election - erupted last December during a protest at the Alberta legislature, observers quickly flagged it as evidence of the Trump effect in Canada. Witness the struggling town of Smith Falls, Ont., where local residents stood up during a public meeting last month to demand that the town take part in a provincial project that would provide everyone with a guaranteed income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|52 min
|all bedwetters ma...
|22
|Look, up in the sky - it's power-line maintenance
|4 hr
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|New family physicians accepting patients in Hal...
|7 hr
|more deaths soon
|3
|25% of flights out of Pearson cancelled as Toro...
|8 hr
|forecast was very...
|1
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|12 hr
|why snow not pred...
|6
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|12 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|10
|Dozens of flights cancelled as Toronto gets hit...
|12 hr
|other flights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC