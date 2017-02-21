Four suspects sought following armed ...

Four suspects sought following armed robbery at Watford variety store

Lambton OPP are investigating after a variety store in Watford was the scene of an armed robbery early Saturday morning. Investigators were called to the Mac's Convenience Store at 5302 Nauvoo Road around 4:30 a.m. and were told four suspects, one armed with an unspecified weapon, entered the business, and demanded "various merchandise" before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

