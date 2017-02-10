Forestry worker praised for carving roadside memorial out of dead tree
A City of Ottawa forestry worker fashioned this wooden cross from the trunk of a dead ash tree slated for removal. A City of Ottawa forestry worker who fashioned a roadside memorial from the trunk of a dead elm tree has earned praise for his compassionate gesture.
