Ford Canada CEO says company not wavering from $700M investment in Ontario
Ford's commitment to investing in its Ontario facilities has not wavered since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, the head of the automaker's Canadian operations said Thursday. "We're very committed to our manufacturing footprint here in Canada," Mark Buzzell said in an interview during a media day at the Canadian International AutoShow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakville doctor faces sex assault charge
|8 min
|FYI
|1
|New family physicians accepting patients in Hal...
|8 min
|FYI
|4
|Police respond to 'suspicious package' (Nov '14)
|9 min
|Post
|14
|Police eradicate 12 marijuana fields in north H... (Sep '15)
|12 min
|Pot
|2
|Halton Police release internal review of unfoun...
|13 min
|Pot
|1
|Newly expanded Assiginack Library celebrates gr... (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Edd0fuck
|2
|Fanfare for Hugh's Room fundraiser upsets unpai...
|3 hr
|Hugh Francis Squier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC